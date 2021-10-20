Queen's student group to review misogynistic signs

The association representing undergraduate students at Queen's University says it will be conducting a review of the history of misogynistic signs at the school's homecoming parties after several appeared at rowdy gatherings over the weekend.

The Alma Mater Society says it will also be reviewing the harmful effects of such signs and how students can report them.

That comes after Queen's said earlier this week that it would be taking action against those who displayed misogynistic signs at parties held over the school's homecoming weekend in Kingston, Ont.

Police made 36 arrests and issued more than 100 fines after the gatherings.