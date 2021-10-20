Liberal 'regrets' email on vaccine accommodations

TORONTO — A northern Ontario Liberal says he regrets asking the government for accommodations for a personal support worker in his constituency who refused to get vaccinated.

Michael Gravelle, who represents Thunder Bay-Superior North in the legislature, wrote last week to the ministers of health and long-term care and said he hoped some accommodations could be made for "vaccine-refusing workers" like his constituent.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott sent the email to reporters on Wednesday.

The Liberals said in a statement that Gravelle's comments were wrong and completely out of line with the party's position on vaccinations.