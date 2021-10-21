Ontario to help immigrants work in professions

"They have to make a health and safety case, which would come to the minister for approval," he said, noting that he hoped to see the changes brought by the legislation take effect in two years.

The director of engineering training projects at ACCES Employment, an organization that help newcomers find suitable jobs in Ontario, said removing the Canadian work experience requirement would help immigrant engineers get licensed and hired a lot faster.

Gabriela Tavaru said immigrant engineers cannot work in their profession before they get their professional license, regardless of how many years of experience they had before they came to Ontario.

"Starting a job, performance evaluation, the whole system, it's new. So it's a little bit too difficult for any immigrant and especially for regulated professionals like engineers to navigate this process and get a job," she said.

She said a maximum of four years of international experience is recognized by the licensing body for engineers in Ontario, but a minimum of one year of Canadian work experience in the field is also required. Immigrant engineers have to work for a year under the supervision of a licensed Canadian engineer to gain that experience.

"This is the problem: you cannot get a job to get your license," she said. "They cannot be engineers. They cannot sign contracts. They cannot be called engineer, but they can work, for example, as estimators, project managers, field coordinators."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2021.

