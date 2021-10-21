TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of $490 million, down from $512 million in the same quarter last year, as its revenue held steady.

The cable TV and wireless company says the profit amounted to 94 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $1.01 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $3.67 billion, the same as the same quarter last year, as higher service revenue in its wireless and cable businesses were offset by lower media and wireless equipment revenue.

On an adjusted basis, Rogers says it earned $1.03 per diluted share, down from an adjusted profit of $1.08 per diluted share a year ago.