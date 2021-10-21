Four charged in alleged ID theft, fraud operation

Toronto police say they have charged four people allegedly involved in an "organized hierarchy" committing identity theft and fraud worth millions of dollars.

Police say a yearlong investigation led them to identify a chain of people involved in the alleged scheme, including identity thieves and makers and distributors of counterfeit identification.

They allege suspects stole the identities and personal banking information of victims, then used that information to create fraudulent IDs.

Those IDs were then used to go into financial institutions to take over accounts.