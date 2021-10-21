Canada unveils international travel vaccine passport — starting Nov. 30, you won’t be able to fly without it

OTTAWA—Fully-vaccinated Canadians travelling abroad or boarding planes and interprovincial trains will be able to flash a provincially-issued vaccine passport that sports a machine-readable black-and-white QR code and the familiar Canada wordmark and maple leaf flag over the final “a” —and starting Nov. 30, you won’t be able to fly without it.

Federal officials say they are confident that other countries will accept the “pan-Canadian” standardized document, but that work is ongoing to ensure international partners are familiar with it and able to recognize it as Canada’s proof of vaccination card.

In most provinces, the new proof of vaccination can be digitally downloaded now to smartphones or printed off in hard copy form, said officials. The rest are expected to have it available by Nov. 30.

The government had already announced that starting Oct. 30, passengers leaving from Canadian airports or travelling on Via interprovincial trains will need to be fully vaccinated and for now, they can use whatever documents their province has issued.

But by Nov. 30, all provinces will provide the new QR-coded and Canada-wordmarked forms, and those will serve as the international travel document that should allow Canadians to more easily travel abroad.

At a background briefing before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted the progress in the development of the “pan-Canadian” standard, officials told reporters that there is no single proof of vaccination document that has been accepted internationally, and that the situation is “fluid.”

However they are confident that the design of the QR-coded documents that provinces and territories are to issue contain all the security measures to prevent tampering and forgery, and will be accepted.

One official, who briefed reporters on condition they not be identified, said that there had been discussions about a federally-issued document, but there was “limited value” in duplicating the databases of provinces and territories which hold the medical data and vaccination information of their residents.

He said that just as Canadian passports may be issued from offices in different provinces and are all considered official Canadian documents, so should the different provincially-issued proofs of vaccination be considered official Canadian documents.

The standardized document will contain the holder’s full name, date of birth, their vaccination status, number of doses, vaccine type, product name and lot number, and the date they were vaccinated.