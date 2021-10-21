Ontario reports 94 new cases of COVID-19 in schools and 573 schools with confirmed cases

Ontario is reporting another 413 COVID-19 cases and four more deaths, according to its latest report released Thursday morning.

Ontario has administered 22,689 vaccine doses since its last daily update, with 22,312,892 vaccines given in total as of 8 p.m. the previous night.

According to the Star’s vaccine tracker, 11,429,671 people in Ontario have received at least one shot. That works out to approximately 87.7 per cent of the eligible population 12 years and older, and the equivalent of 76.9 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The province says 10,883,221 people have completed their vaccinations, which means they’ve had both doses. That works out to approximately 83.5 per cent of the eligible population 12 years and older, and the equivalent of 73.2 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.