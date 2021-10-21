Driver caught playing flute at the wheel: police

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO — Police in Burlington, Ont., say they have charged a driver who was allegedly caught playing the flute at the wheel.

Halton police say they pulled over the driver Wednesday as part of an enforcement effort for distracted driving.

They say officers expected to see the driver using a cellphone, but found it was an instrument instead.

Police allege the driver was playing the instrument with both hands, following along to music from a iPod.