Toronto company can alert firms to AI bias issues

"This is how faults creep into systems, not intentionally, but there are these unintended consequences with the way we run our systems and the second-order correlations that we miss are the kinds of things that Armilla's platform is designed to surface," Ramakrishnan said.

The entire process is a time saver, he said, because while large and sophisticated companies keep teams in the hundredsjust to run their systems through a growing number of scenarios, that work is often done manually and either sporadically or on a fixed schedule.

"Banking has been doing models for 20-plus years," he said. "However, that process done manually takes anywhere between six months to a year for a single model and an average-sized bank has about 400-plus models and they're only growing."

Armilla's platform can quickly learn the sensitivities and riskiest parts of any system, so a company can run its tests repeatedly and uncover any blind spots not built into traditional models.

But the goal really isn't speed; it's safety and ethics.

Both have become pressing issues as organizations in every sector turn to the technology, according to a September report from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.

"Technology and AI systems are not neutral or objective but exist in a social and historical context that can marginalize certain groups, including women, racialized and low-income communities," said the report called "An Equity Lens on Artificial Intelligence."

It found that AI-based systems are a "double-edged sword" because they often help but are only as neutral as the data and algorithms their technology is based on.

For example, it pointed to a situation where an AI system for detecting cancerous skin lesions was less likely to pick up cancers in dark-skinned people because it had been developed from a database comprised of mostly light-skinned populations.

Armilla is hoping to expose such issues and avoid "catastrophic errors."

"There's so many things that could happen in a complex system," Ramakrishnan said.

"We want to ensure we can catch the big things as much as possible."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2021.

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press