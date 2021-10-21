Man charged after allegedly following students

LONDON, Ont. — Police have charged a man with criminal harassment after he allegedly followed several young women on Western University's campus in London, Ont.

Local police say the first alleged incident happened on Monday, when a man jogged towards three 18-year-old women on campus and offered them what they believed was cannabis.

Investigators say the women feared for their safety and walked away, but the man got in his car and followed them, at one point allegedly driving the wrong way in traffic in order to talk to them.

Less than a half hour later, police allege the man approached another 18-year-old woman and gestured for her to get into his car, but she was able to get away.