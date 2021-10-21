Toronto seeks input on upcoming vacant home tax

Some exemptions may apply, including for snowbirds, if the registered property owner dies or if the property is undergoing renovations.

The city estimates the tax will generate $55 million to $66 million in revenue annually, based on a one per cent vacancy rate and a one per cent tax.

Jason Mercer, chief market analyst for the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, said "the jury’s still out" on the tax.

"It will be important to track to see if we see more supply that can be attributed to the tax," he said.

"Hopefully, over time, it becomes a tax that essentially collects no revenue, because it will have been successful in prompting investors to bring their units online."

Murtaza Haider, a real estate management professor at Toronto's Ryerson University, said the city’s motivation to implement the tax is "right and justified."

But, he questioned how much of an impact the tax will actually have.

"My estimate is that it will have some impact, but not much, primarily because not many homes are left vacant in a city that is seeing such high increases in rents and prices," said Haider.

"Why would somebody keep an asset like that vacant, and if somebody has kept a property vacant then they must have a good reason for it, for which they would apply an exemption status."

Haider said more homes need to be built to ultimately address the lack of housing supply and "rapid price escalation" seen in the market.

"What is needed is far more than what such a tax would deliver," he said. "What is needed is tens of thousands of more homes above and beyond what would have been constructed anyways."

Bailao said the city needs both — more newer builds and a vacant home tax to ensure "that all the units that we're building are being somebody's home."

She added that Toronto will review the impact of the tax and make adjustments if it is not having the effect the city wants to see.

Vancouver introduced an empty homes tax in 2017, making it the first major city in Canada to implement such a measure that was intended to crack down on foreign investment and property speculation. The city says the tax has cut down 25 per cent of vacant properties since its launch.

Ottawa is also introducing a vacant home tax in 2022, while other jurisdictions like Mississauga, Ont., are considering implementing similar taxes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2021.

By Noushin Ziafati, The Canadian Press