Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,212.39, down 24.20 points.)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 59 cents, or 2.07 per cent, to $27.94 on seven million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up two cents, or 0.98 per cent, to $2.07 on 5.8 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 12 cents, or 2.89 per cent, to $4.04 on 5.7 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.14 per cent, to $14.38 on 4.7 million shares.

Denison Mines Corp. (TSX:DML). Materials. Down nine cents, or 3.73 per cent, to $2.32 on 4.3 million shares.

Hexo Corp. (TSX:HEXO). Health care. Up one cent, or 0.45 per cent, to $2.25 on 4.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Down $1.07 or 1.75 per cent to $60.19. Rogers Communications Inc. sought to reassure investors Thursday as it tries to move past a boardroom drama that has prompted the departure of a senior executive and the launch of an executive oversight committee. Joe Natale, president and chief executive of Rogers, publicly addressed the feud for the first time during the telecom company's quarterly earnings call. His comments overshadowed the results, which analysts generally characterized as positive, and come as Rogers works to complete its purchase of Shaw Communications Inc. Natale said he continues to have "strong unequivocal support" from the family-controlled firm's board of directors. The statement comes after media reports describing an attempted ousting of Natale by board chair Edward Rogers. The attempt was blocked by other members of the board, including Rogers' sisters and mother, multiple reports say. The executive power struggle came after Edward Rogers tried to put former chief financial officer Tony Staffieri into the role of CEO and replace other members of the leadership team, according to media reports. Staffieri left the company effective Sept. 29, with Paulina Molnar named interim CFO.