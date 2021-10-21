‘Too soon for the ‘mission accomplished’ banner’: Ontario to reveal plan for easing COVID-19 restrictions

“We really want the distancing requirements taken off.”

Dr. Peter Juni, scientific director of the science table of volunteers advising Ford, told the Star’s May Warren this week that studies have shown that outbreaks have resulted from people taking their masks off — to dine, for example — in poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

Whatever the reason for holding restaurants and other venues back from full reopening, the government needs to make the details clear and provide guidance on how the problems can be overcome — perhaps with aid money for improved ventilation, said Mallough.

“Ultimately, what we want to see is a level playing field,” he said.

“I echo the restaurateurs’ cries on how you can eat a hog dog and drink a beer shoulder-to-shoulder with someone at a sporting event but you can’t do it across from a table from someone at a restaurant?”

With colder weather coming after an unusually mild start to fall, medical experts warn caution is the watchword. They say the risk of increased spread of COVID-19 remains as more people gather indoors and the highly contagious Delta variant continues to circulate despite slowly increasing vaccination rates.

The province reported 413 new cases of the virus and four deaths on Thursday. The seven-day average of infections has dropped to 406, its lowest point since early August. Intensive care unit admissions are also stable and vaccination levels have increased, with almost 84 per cent of Ontarians over age 12 fully vaccinated.

“Wonderful to see Ontario doing so well at keeping COVID-19 rates low. This is probably due to a slow & methodical reopening plan coupled with maintaining public health measures,” infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch wrote Thursday on Twitter.

But he added, “It’s still way too soon for the ‘mission accomplished’ banner.”

That’s why the province must be ready to reinstate restrictions if trends head in the wrong direction like they did last winter, when it took a spring lockdown to halt a third wave, said Bogoch.

“Been there, done that. Pandemic is not over (yet).”

Rob Ferguson is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @robferguson1