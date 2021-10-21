OHL Roundup: Spitfires demolish Attack 7-4

WINDSOR, Ont. — Louka Henault had a hat trick Thursday, powering the Windsor Spitfires to a decisive 7-4 victory over the Owen Sound Attack in Ontario Hockey League action.

Will Cuylle scored twice for the Spitfires (2-2-1), who also got goals from Wyatt Johnston and Nicholas DeAngelis.

Deni Goure found the back of the net twice for the Attack (1-3-1), while Stepan Machacek contributed a goal and an assist and Colby Barlow also scored.

Windsor's Kyle Downey had 32 saves for the win and Corbin Votary 16-of-22 shots for Owen Sound.