TORONTO — Capacity limits for bars, restaurants and gyms in Ontario will be lifted on Monday, a senior government source says as the province is poised to unveil its plan to move beyond current COVID-19 public health restrictions.

Premier Doug Ford is set to lay out more details of the province's plan this afternoon, alongside Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore.

Ford has said the new plan would include how and when to lift more public health measures, including restrictions on restaurants.

He has said it will provide a long-term vision, and will involve applying any new restrictions in tailored and localized ways, with the aim of avoiding further lockdowns.