Toronto police identify homicide victim

Toronto police have identified the city's latest homicide victim.

They say 37-year-old Nikie Timm of Toronto was gunned down early Thursday morning.

Investigators say he was found in a parking lot on Bakersfield Street in the north end of city suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

They say a second man, who had attended a private event that Timm had also been at before the shooting, went to a hospital on his own and was being treated for a non-life-threatening bullet wound.

Police say they are looking for two suspects who were spotted near the scene in a dark coloured vehicle.

They're urging anyone who has information about the shooting, or possible video evidence to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2021.

By The Canadian Press