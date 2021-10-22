Hundreds of GTA hospital workers face termination or unpaid leave amid COVID-19 vaccination deadlines

On Thursday, the Ontario Hospital Association made it clear it supports compulsory COVID vaccines for health-care workers after publishing a letter responding to Premier Doug Ford’s request for input on the issue.

In its letter, the OHA said nearly 70 per cent of hospitals have put in mandatory policies that go beyond those implemented by the province, which requires unvaccinated staff to undergo regular COVID testing and complete an educational course on the benefits of getting the vaccine.

The OHA said mandatory COVID vaccines will help protect hospital workforces, prevent outbreaks and limit health-care worker absences. The association also said hospitals that have implemented mandatory vaccination have not seen such policies affect staffing capacity.

Hospitals contacted Thursday by the Star say the number of unvaccinated staff represent a small proportion of their workforces, and believe placing non-compliant individuals on unpaid leave will not impact patient care.

“We do not anticipate any disruptions to patient care as a result of the vaccine mandate policy,” the Sick Kids spokesperson said.

At Unity Health Toronto, about 97.5 per cent of its full- and part-time workforce — some 8,850 staff — have received at least one dose with almost all of its 850 active physicians receiving their first vaccine, according to an emailed statement to the Star.

Unity Health, which includes St. Michael’s Hospital and St. Joseph’s Health Centre, had a deadline of Oct. 4 for all its staff to have received at least a first dose.

“Over the past two weeks, Team Leaders and Human Resources have followed up individually with physicians and staff for whom we did not have COVID-19 vaccination records,” said spokesperson Jennifer Stranges in an email.

Those who still did not comply with the vaccine policy were placed on unpaid leave, she said.

The two hospitals have a Nov. 4 deadline for staff to be fully vaccinated. So far, about 211 of Unity’s 8,550 full- and part-time staff are — or will soon be — placed on unpaid leave, Stranges said. Fewer than five of its 850 physicians face the same consequence, she said.

“This has been a challenging time and having our colleagues go on leave is extremely difficult for everyone at Unity Health Toronto,” Stranges said, noting both hospitals have “contingencies in place to ensure we maintain our high standards of care.”

UHN started to ask staff to disclose their vaccination status shortly after rolling out COVID vaccines to its workers, Smith said. The network, which includes the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, offered educational opportunities for its staff, including more than 50 webinars during which workers could ask questions, he said.

“I don’t think we could have put in more effort,” he said, noting UHN asked physician leaders to talk directly with staff members and made community leaders available to those with religious concerns.

Sick Kids, along with CHEO in Ottawa and Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, on Aug. 19 said it was implementing a mandatory COVID vaccine policy for staff and volunteers to protect its vulnerable patients.

At the time, Sick Kids President and CEO Dr. Ronald Cohn told the Star the hospital opted for stricter vaccination policies because 70 per cent of the children in their care are not yet eligible for vaccines.

As of Oct. 21, Sick Kids’ records show that of the 145 staff members on leave — some of whom work remotely — 19 per cent have received one dose, said the hospital spokesperson.

“It is our hope that every staff member who is currently not fully vaccinated will become fully vaccinated at their earliest opportunity and return from leave.”

