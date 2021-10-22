‘Jobs at risk’: Experts fear wave of layoffs, business closures following end of federal wage and rent subsidy programs

“There are still a lot of places with capacity restrictions,” he said. “We agree with the idea of more help for the hardest-hit sectors.”

Erik Joyal, president of Ascari Hospitality Group, said Freeland’s announcement was a mixed blessing.

“It’s great to get sector-specific help. But if they make the bar so high that only 20 or 30 per cent of businesses qualify, it’s not going to accomplish what they wanted it to. The devil is in the details,” said Joyal.

Requiring businesses to show a 40 per cent drop in revenue order to qualify for the hospitality and tourism subsidy means many who need it won’t get the money, Joyal said. (The hardest-hit-sector program requires businesses to show a 50 per cent revenue drop.)

“A 30 per cent drop in revenues in an industry with a five per cent profit margin is a death knell. Forty is too rigid a standard,” said Joyal, adding that the wage and rent subsidies had been a crucial lifeline for Ascari’s restaurants and bars during the pandemic.

“The wage and rent subsidies are the only things that kept a lot of places alive. If they weren’t there, 80 per cent of independent restaurants across the country would have been gone,” Joyal said.

There’s no doubt the rigid qualifying standards mean some restaurants will shut down for good, said Olivier Bourbeau, federal vice-president for Restaurants Canada, an industry association.

“We’ve been asking for sector-specific aid since the start of the pandemic, so in that sense, (Thursday) was a good announcement. But unfortunately, they’ve just set the bar too high for a lot of places to qualify. A lot of places will close,” said Bourbeau.

Bourbeau added that the very idea of having to collect subsidies is deeply frustrating for restaurant owners, who tend to pride themselves on their entrepreneurial spirit and independence, Bourbeau said.

“Our members don’t want charity. They just want to survive,” Bourbeau said.