Corus reports $19.9M Q4 profit, revenue up

TORONTO — Corus Entertainment Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $19.9 million, down from $30.3 million in the same quarter last year, as its revenue grew more than 10 per cent.

The television and radio broadcaster says the profit amounted to 10 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Aug. 31, down from a profit of 15 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $361.3 million, up from $318.4 million in the same quarter last year for the company behind Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada and other specialty television services, radio stations and conventional television stations.

Television revenue rose to $335.8 million compared with $299.1 million a year ago, while radio revenue climbed to $25.4 million from $19.3 million.