Edward Rogers seeks to assert control at Rogers

"There's a lot of authority."

One of the few ways control could be wrested away from Edward is if he loses his role as chair of the trust, Leblanc said.

That seems unlikely after two members announced their support for Edward.

“I worked alongside Ted for most of my 53 years at RCI and am supportive of the changes that have been announced today," said Phil Lind, a former vice-chairman at Rogers, who wrote a book about being Ted's "Right Hand Man."

“My primary focus going forward is to assist the members of the Rogers and Shaw teams to ensure a successful completion of the transaction.”

Alan Horn, who said he started working with Ted in 1979, also supports Edward.

“I look forward to working with Edward, the Rogers family, and the reconstituted board to help the company complete its game-changing transaction with Shaw," he said in a statement.

Leblanc said it wouldn't surprise him if Edward Rogers garnered at least one additional supporter, giving him enough votes to keep his role.

"Several directors that are on these types of boards have told me that their role as a director is to give counsel, but at the end of the day, the founder has the authority and you owe your board seat to founder, so its founder's way or the highway," said Leblanc.

This can be especially true at a company like Rogers, where an unconventional corporate governance structure, little turnover and a lack of independent committees and chairs offers fewer checks and balances, he said.

"They have directors on the board that are over-tenured, that have been there longer than nine years or significantly longer," Leblanc said. "I think one director, who is a former politician, has been on the board 30 years."

The company moved toward introducing some additional corporate governance controls on Thursday, when it launched an executive oversight committee.

The company has also said it is concerned that the trust would seek to make a fundamental change in such an unusual way and has not yet received any documentation from Edward or the trust regarding the board member changes.

If it receives that documentation, it said it would consult with its counsel.

Leblanc said he has never seen anything like the drama unfolding between the company and Edward. He likened it to a "soap opera," but said a resolution is likely on its way.

"One way or the other, it sounds like we're going to come to a bit of a showdown in the next day or two or even today, and hopefully one decision will be made and then everybody has to...rally around the final set of directors, whoever they may be."

