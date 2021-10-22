Driver charged in Toronto crash that killed teen

TORONTO — An Oshawa, Ont., woman is facing charges after a crash in east Toronto that killed a teen girl earlier this week.

Police say the 40-year-old driver has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with careless driving causing death and making an unsafe turn.

Investigators say the crash took place Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. as a 17-year-old girl was crossing Danforth Avenue at Birchmount Road.

They say she was hit by a dark grey Dodge Caravan that was turning from Birchmount onto Danforth.