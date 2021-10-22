Ontario schools have reported more than 4,000 cases of COVID-19 so far this school year

Ontario is reporting another 492 COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths. Of the 12, one of the deaths occurred more than one month ago and is being reported as part of the cumulative count due to a data cleanup, according to the province’s latest report released Friday morning.

Ontario has administered 25,770 vaccine doses since its last daily update, with 22,338,662 vaccines given in total as of 8 p.m. the previous night.

According to the Star’s vaccine tracker, 11,438,633 people in Ontario have received at least one shot. That works out to approximately 87.8 per cent of the eligible population 12 years and older, and the equivalent of 77.0 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The province says 10,900,029 people have completed their vaccinations, which means they’ve had both doses. That works out to approximately 83.6 per cent of the eligible population 12 years and older, and the equivalent of 73.3 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.