Keep COVID-19 mask rules and vaccine passports, Ontario science table tells Doug Ford

As Premier Doug Ford prepares to ease COVID-19 capacity limits on restaurants, bars and gyms starting next week, the science table advising him says public health measures like masking and vaccination certification should remain in place.

In new modelling of the pandemic’s trajectory released Friday, the science table says recent experience in other countries suggests the best way to maintain control of COVID-19 is to continue “some public health measures” as colder weather and other factors increase the risk of higher case levels and hospitalizations.

“Ontario’s case counts are expected to remain stable, even with more social contacts, if we keep public health measures,” states a modelling presentation posted online in advance of a 2 p.m. news conference by Ford and chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore on a long-awaited easing of capacity limits.

As the Star reported Thursday, the relaxation of customer capacity restrictions is part of a road map to be laid out for the next phase of Ontario’s pandemic reopening plan, now that Thanksgiving has passed without a notable spike in new COVID-19 cases.

The public health measures referred in the modelling presentation are masking, vaccination certificates, proper ventilation and air filtration systems, and screening for symptoms of COVID-19.

In the worst-case scenario, the modelling suggests the number of new cases could rise to just over 600 a day by the end of November, compared with a mid-range trajectory of 500 and fewer than 200 in the best-case situation. Ontario reported 492 new cases Friday, with the seven-day average steady at 406.

Cases have been increasing in eight of Ontario’s 34 regional health units in the last two weeks, but declining in the rest, including the heavily populated Greater Toronto-Hamilton area.

In a warning, the science table says the experiences of Denmark and Finland show that “lifting public health measures can drive a new wave, even with strong vaccine coverage.”

The modelling also suggests vaccinations have been “highly effective” at controlling the virus in Ontario, with hospitalizations and intensive care unit occupancy stable and well within the health system’s capacity and mostly involving the unvaccinated.

Ontario has now vaccinated almost 84 per cent of those over age 12 who are eligible, and 88 per cent have had one dose. Health Canada is reviewing data submitted by Pfizer for its vaccine intended for children aged five to 11, and approval is expected within weeks.