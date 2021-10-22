Ontario plans to “incrementally” lift all COVID-19 safety measures — including vaccine passports and mask-wearing — by the end of March if all goes well, Premier Doug Ford said Friday.

As previously reported by the Star, the changes begin Monday, when customer capacity limits are lifted on restaurants, bars, gyms, casinos, bingo halls and indoor events spaces.

“This plan is built for the long term. It will guide us safely through the winter and out of this pandemic, while avoiding lockdowns and ensuring we don’t lose the hard-fought gains we’ve made,” Ford said.

And it will provide much-needed “predictability and certainty,” he added, calling the plan “cautious” and noting the province is “sticking with what has worked.”

Capacity limits and physical distancing restrictions will also be lifted Monday in barber shops, hair and nail salons, museums, galleries, indoor areas of amusement parks and boat tours, among others, if they choose to require proof of vaccination.

The next round of changes is slated for Nov. 15, when capacity limits will be ended in higher-risk settings where proof of vaccination is required, such as night clubs, wedding receptions with dancing, strip clubs, bathhouses and sex clubs.

On Jan. 17, “in the absence of concerning trends” in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations following the Christmas holidays and return to school, the province intends to begin “gradually” lifting capacity limits in other settings where proof of vaccination is not required.

At the same time, the proof of vaccination requirement could be lifted “gradually” in restaurants, bars, casinos, bingo halls and similar venues.

On Feb. 7, proof of vaccination could be lifted in night clubs, strip clubs, bathhouses and sex clubs.

And by March 28, any remaining public health and workplace safety measures will be gone providing COVID-19 trends are good — including an end to mask-wearing indoors. Proof of vaccination will be lifted for sporting events, theatres and cinemas, concerts and other venues.