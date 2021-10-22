Here’s how to download Canada’s international travel vaccine passport

The vaccine passport is not yet available in Alberta. It will be available for downloading by Nov. 30. Albertans can contact their province to get the provincial proof of vaccination or the Alberta vaccine record.

British Columbia

The vaccine passport is not yet available in British Columbia. It will be available for downloading by Nov. 30. People living in B.C. can contact their province to get the provincial proof of vaccination or the B.C. vaccine card.

Manitoba

The vaccine passport is not yet available in Manitoba. It will be available for downloading by Nov. 30. Manitobans can contact their province to get the provincial proof of vaccination or the Manitoba immunization card.

New Brunswick

The vaccine passport is not yet available in New Brunswick. It will be available for downloading by Nov. 30. People living in New Brunswick can contact their province to get the provincial proof of vaccination or the “Record of COVID-19 Immunization.”

Newfoundland and Labrador

The vaccine passport is available for download in Newfoundland and Labrador. It can be downloaded here.

Northwest Territories

The vaccine passport is available for download in the Northwest Territories. It can be downloaded here.

Nova Scotia

The vaccine passport is available for download in Nova Scotia. It can be downloaded here.

Nunavut

The vaccine passport is available for download in Nunavut. It can be downloaded here.

Prince Edward Island

The vaccine passport is not yet available in Prince Edward Island. It will be available for downloading by Nov. 30. People living in P.E.I. can contact their province to get the provincial proof of vaccination or the COVID-19 Immunization Record.

Quebec

The vaccine passport is available for download in Quebec. It can be downloaded here.

Saskatchewan

The vaccine passport is available for download in Saskatchewan. It can be downloaded here.

Yukon

The vaccine passport is available for download in Yukon. It can be downloaded here.

Urbi Khan is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach her via email: urbikhan@thestar.ca