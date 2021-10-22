Ontario reopening: Capacity limits axed for Hamilton’s restaurants, gyms

Come Monday morning, life in Hamilton will look a little bit more like the before times.
Come Monday morning, life in Hamilton will look a little bit more like the before times.
On Friday afternoon, the province released its long-term reopening plan, which outlined its “gradual approach” to relaxing remaining pandemic public health measures by March 2022.
Over the next five months, Hamiltonians will see capacity limits removed, the vaccination verification program lifted and masking requirements put to the wayside.
The earliest changes will come into place on Oct. 25, according to the province, with the second phase of restriction relaxations set to start in mid-November.
The Spectator has broken down what this means for the city and what changes to expect.
What happens on Monday?
First thing Monday, the province plans to lift current capacity limits inside a majority of settings where proof-of-vaccination is now required. That includes restaurants, bars, recreational facilities, gyms and meeting and event spaces.
That means restaurants can seat their indoor dining areas to full capacity and more people can get their workout in.
Under the current limits, restaurants had to ensure physical distancing inside their dining rooms, while gyms were capped at 50 per cent capacity. Meeting and event spaces had similar capacity limits, with a maximum of 1,000 attendees.
As of Monday, the province will also allow other businesses and establishments to lift their capacity limits, as long as they choose to take part in the provincial vaccine verification program.
Those settings include barber shops, hair salons, museums, art galleries, zoos, real estate open houses and indoor areas of amusement parks and festivals.
Capacity limits at organized public events will also be increased, meaning more people can attend upcoming Remembrance Day ceremonies and Santa Claus parades this holiday season.
What rules are still in place?
Ontarians will still be required to wear a mask in public settings and show proof of vaccination at restaurants, bars, movie theatres and the gym.
Other locations may join that list, but it’s up to individual businesses and organizations. The provincial proof of vaccination only applies to patrons, not staff, in these establishments.
When will the rules change again?
As of Friday, the province said it’s planning on lifting capacity limits in “higher-risk settings” where proof of vaccination is required on Nov. 15. That includes night clubs, wedding receptions and bathhouses.
When will the proof-of-vaccination program start to wind down?
Depending on public health trends after the holiday season, the province plans on “gradually” lifting the requirement as of Jan. 17. That means unvaccinated individuals could once again eat inside, go to the casino, spend time inside of bars or play bingo.
Capacity limits at places where proof of vaccination is not required may also be lifted at that time.
On Feb. 7, proof of vaccination may no longer be required for night clubs, strip clubs, bathhouses and sex clubs.
And by March 28, proof of vaccination will be relaxed at sporting events, theatres and cinemas, concerts and other venues.
When will masks go away?
Hamiltonians could see masking requirements lifted on March 28 — two years after the pandemic began.
— With files from Rob Ferguson and Robert Benzie
Fallon Hewitt is a Hamilton-based reporter at The Spectator. Reach her via email: fhewitt@thespec.com
