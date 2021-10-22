Ontario reopening: Capacity limits axed for Hamilton’s restaurants, gyms

What rules are still in place?

Ontarians will still be required to wear a mask in public settings and show proof of vaccination at restaurants, bars, movie theatres and the gym. Other locations may join that list, but it’s up to individual businesses.

When will the rules change again?

As of Friday, the province said it’s planning on lifting capacity limits in “higher-risk settings” where proof-of-vaccination is required on Nov. 15. That includes night clubs, wedding receptions and bathhouses.

When will the proof-of-vaccination program start to wind down?

Depending on public health trends after the holiday season, the province plans on “gradually” lifting the requirement as of Jan. 17. That means unvaccinated individuals could once again eat inside, go to the casino, spend time inside of bars or play bingo.

Capacity limits at places where proof-of-vaccination is not required may also be lifted at that time.

On Feb. 7, proof-of-vaccination may no longer be required for night clubs, strip clubs, bathhouses and sex clubs.

And by March 28, proof of vaccination will be relaxed at sporting events, theatres and cinemas, concerts and other venues.

When will masks go away?

Hamiltonians could see masking requirements lifted on March 28 — just two years after the pandemic began.

With files from Rob Ferguson and Robert Benzie

