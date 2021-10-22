Progressive Conservative MPP who ‘misrepresented’ her COVID-19 vaccination status resigns from caucus

Park was fired as parliamentary assistant to Attorney General Doug Downey on Oct. 1. Her demotion meant an annual pay cut of $16,600.

Both she and Tory MPP Christina Mitas (Scarborough-Centre) had been granted “medical exemptions” from being vaccinated against COVID-19.

That’s in contrast to veteran MPP Rick Nicholls (Chatham-Kent-Leamington), who was ejected from the PC caucus for refusing to get vaccinated.

Nicholls has told the Star he conferred with his doctor about a medical exemption, but the physician said there was no reason he shouldn’t have his shots.

Mitas is now the only unvaccinated MPP in the PC caucus. There are 69 Tories in the 124-member legislature. All NDP, Liberal, and Green MPPs are vaccinated.

Ford has insisted all Tory MPPs and candidates for the June 2 provincial election must be vaccinated or have a medical exemption.

Health officials suggest only one in 20,000 to one in 100,000 people would qualify for “legitimate” exemptions to the vaccination requirement due to a risk of severe allergic reactions and inflammation in or around the heart.

Ford, who has been dogged by the issue, had defended his decision to allow some unvaccinated Tories to remain in his caucus.

“We were very transparent on the people who had a medical exemption. We don’t get involved in people’s personal medical records,” the premier said earlier this month.

But the opposition parties have demanded to know why Ford had allowed Park to remain in his team.

Liberal house leader John Fraser has charged that Park “wasn’t straightforward. She wasn’t transparent. She misrepresented, misled, lied.”

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, which regulates doctors and imposes discipline for not following professional standards, has prohibited three doctors from issuing medical exemptions from COVID-19 vaccinations.

Rob Ferguson is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @robferguson1Robert Benzie is the Star’s Queen’s Park bureau chief and a reporter covering Ontario politics. Follow him on Twitter: @robertbenzie