'WARNING': Massive onion recall in Ontario grocery stores triggered by Salmonella outbreak in U.S.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says various types of onions are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The large recall comes after a salmonella outbreak in the U.S. linked to various onions is under investigation.

The CFIA says the industry is recalling whole raw onions (red, yellow, and white) exported by Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho, produce of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico from the marketplace.

"Consumers should not consume the recalled products...containing these raw onions. Retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products," the CFIA said in its "food recall warning."

If you think you became sick from consuming the onions, call your doctor, the CFIA said.

"Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. If you are unsure of the identity of the onions in your possession, check with your place of purchase," the warning states.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections, the CFIA said.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis, the CFIA added.

This recall was triggered by a recall in the U.S. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

"If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings," it said.