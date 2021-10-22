Ontario’s latest COVID plan is cautious, smart and hopeful

But the message from the public health experts is more nuanced, and not as encouraging. What they’re actually saying is those are the earliest possible dates that those moves could be made. Whether we can actually do away with certificates by mid-January and masks by the end of March will depend entirely on how the pandemic evolves.

If, for example, yet another new virulent strain of COVID emerges and sends case numbers spiralling, all bets may be off. If after the Christmas/New Year holiday period, cases soar — ditto. If it gets out of control in the rest of the world, also bad. The public health experts are saying it all depends.

But even having a possible, conditional target date for declaring an effective end to the pandemic and really starting to “live with COVID” rather than shape our collective life around defending against it, is quite something.

If — still an if — we can throw the masks away next March 28, we will have endured more than two years of the pandemic. Most people back in the spring of 2020 expected it might disrupt their lives for a few weeks, perhaps a few months at most. The possibility of an actual end after all this time seems almost too good to hope for.

In the meantime, we need to keep up the fight, and that means getting even more people vaccinated. New modelling from Ontario’s science advisory table on Friday provided even more evidence of the benefits: unvaccinated people, it said, are seven times more likely to contract symptomatic COVID. They’re 17 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 23 times more likely to end up in an ICU.

So getting your shots has enormous personal benefits. Not to mention the collective benefit of making it more likely that those new target dates will really mark the end of our COVID nightmare.