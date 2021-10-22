Alyssa is one of those children to be affected by long COVID. Months after the initial infection, she was experiencing chest tightness that affected her ability to swim competitively.

“The physiotherapist could not believe how tight her lungs were. She said her lungs feel like concrete,” Alyssa’s mother Cathy Smyth said.

Although she and her mother have now mostly recovered, they are still experiencing some lingering symptoms roughly a year after the initial infection; tinnitus and heart palpitations for Smyth, and continuing shortness of breath for Alyssa.

For Smyth, Alyssa’s continued struggle has underscored the profound impact COVID-19 can have on a child’s health — and the importance of vaccination for kids.

And while Alyssa is eager to get the jab the moment she is eligible, it’s not so simple for her mother, who said they haven’t decided if she should get the children’s dose as soon as it is available or wait until Alyssa turns 12 to get the adult shot.

“Our concern is if she gets a child dose, but then turns 12, do we get the adult dose for the second?” Smyth explained.

Further, because Alyssa is close to 12, she wonders if the children’s dose would be effective enough as it contains one-third of the active ingredient in the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“We have no concern about side effects … We want to make sure that the dose she would be getting would actually be giving her a big enough immune response to protect her,” Smyth said.

Alyssa was diagnosed with long COVID in December 2020 by Dr. Anu Wadhwa, a pediatric infectious diseases physician at the Hospital for Sick Children who has been studying and treating post-COVID-19 condition.

In a statement, she said that research and clinical experience at Sick Kids suggest post-COVID occurs less frequently in children and youth than adults, but can still come with a long recovery period.

“Symptoms can take months to completely resolve. For children and youth who face a longer recovery period, health-care resources are required to help support their rehabilitation, medical and psychological needs,” Wadhwa said.

Not all parents of children experiencing long COVID are eager to get their children immunized. Francine Power and her daughter Mia are still experiencing symptoms similar to what Smyth described 19 months after she believes they were infected in March 2020. At the time, she wasn’t able to get tested because she didn’t meet the requirements.

Since the initial infection, her daughter still experiences eye irritation and digestion issues. Power has been diagnosed with long COVID but her daughter has not.

Power said their experience with what they believe to be long COVID has shown how serious COVID-19 can be.

“We need to continue to protect the kids ... I can’t stress it enough to everyone that I talk to. It’s still out there and, yes, most of us are vaccinated and we’re protected, but we can still get long symptoms,” Power said.

But even still, she said she’s concerned about side effects of the children’s vaccine.

“There’s just too many unknowns. So with her I’m not 100 per cent sure, yet. She definitely won’t be the first one in line to receive it just because I know she does have some natural antibodies,” Power said.

Dr. Anna Banerji, a pediatrician and an infectious disease specialist at the University of Toronto, said there’s currently no reason to believe the kids vaccine will come with serious side effects.

“All parents want to protect their kids. But I think the risk of COVID is much worse than the risk of, for example, myocarditis,” or heart inflammation, which has been reported as a rare side effect of the vaccine, most commonly in teenage boys to young men, Banerji said. Even then, it’s reported to occur in about one in 70,000 cases.

As for children who will soon turn 12, Banerji said early studies have tested the vaccine in kids who are 11 and close to 12 and they “seem to mount a good response.”

The bottom line is parents should get their kids vaccinated as soon as the opportunity presents itself, she said.

“If my children were of that age I would want them to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Banerji said. “Because I’ve seen what COVID can do.”

Omar Mosleh is an Edmonton-based reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @OmarMosleh