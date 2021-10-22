Hamilton’s top doctor expresses support for ‘cautious and careful reopening’

“As Hamilton and Ontario reopens, we are closely monitoring the local situation as it relates to COVID-19 and the Delta variant, and the need to introduce any local measures to protect the community and progress we’ve made,” she said.

While Hamilton has the province’s seventh-highest COVID rate, the numbers have dropped significantly since the end of August.

Average daily new cases was down to 24 on Oct. 20 compared to 80 on Aug. 31. At the same time, the weekly rate per 100,000 population fell to 28 from 94.

“We remain cautiously optimistic about COVID-19 rates in Hamilton,” said Richardson.

However, Hamilton also has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the province with just 80 per cent of eligible residents having two COVID shots. The goal is to get to 90 per cent.

Ford said the province is roughly one week away from having 90 per cent of Ontarians vaccinated with one dose, which is one of the main reasons the plan can go ahead.

Exceptional circumstances that could cause a halt to the reopening and a return to public health measures provincewide include the health-care system being at risk of becoming overwhelmed or if a variant that was resistant to the vaccines was found in Ontario.

Moore said the plan is a call to unvaccinated Ontarians to get their shots so the province can fully reopen March 28. The date is also based on an expectation that kids will be able to get immunized soon and booster doses will be done by that time.

“By March we hope we’ve maximized our immunization strategy in Ontario, that we have more Ontarians immunized to the point that this virus doesn’t have a host in which it can reproduce,” he said. “Then we will have to learn how to live with this virus. But it gives us a significant amount of time to build up the immunization.”

Hamilton does have ongoing outbreaks in places that will soon see capacity limits lift, although the number of cases is small.

A wedding at Copetown Woods Golf Club on Oct. 9 has seen six attendees infected.

A gym — Lean and Fit Elite in Ancaster — has five staff cases and two clients infected since an outbreak started Oct. 19.

Restaurant Cinnabon in Limeridge Mall had an outbreak declared Oct. 19 after two staff tested positive.

Five of Hamilton’s 12 current outbreaks are in schools including Gatestone Elementary Public School in Stoney Creek, Living Hope Christian School on the west Mountain, Orchard Park Secondary School in Stoney Creek, Providence Christian School in Dundas and Sir Wilfrid Laurier Elementary School in east Hamilton.

One outbreak is in a business — Karma Candy Inc. on Emerald Street North, where two staff are infected.

Group home Christian Horizons at 904 West 5th Street has had two staff cases in an outbreak declared Oct. 10.

Two hospital units have outbreaks, with the latest being three staff infected at McMaster Children’s Hospital in the 2F Women’s Clinic since Oct. 21.

The other is at the Charlton Campus of St. Joseph’s Healthcare, where two staff, three patients and one visitor have tested positive on a nephrology unit.

Public health says there have been no outbreaks or COVID infections identified as a result of an unsanctioned fake homecoming party on Oct. 2 that attracted a crowd of about 5,000 to the area of Dalewood Avenue and Westwood Avenue.

