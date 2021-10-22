OHL Roundup: Generals battle IceDogs to 5-3 win

KITCHENER, ONT. — Kitchener (4-0-0) forced extra time with a goal from Roman Schmidt 4:11 into the third period. Kyle McDonald and Matthew Maggio each had a goal and an assist in regulation for Windsor (2-2-1).

---

GREYHOUNDS 8 BATTALION 5

SAULT STE. MARIE, ONT. — Rory Kerins had a six-point night, tallying three goals and three assists for Sault Ste. Marie (5-2-0) in a high-scoring affair. Matvey Petrov and Russell Mitchell each scored and had a helper for North Bay (4-3-0).

---

WOLVES 8 BULLDOGS 2

SUDBURY, ONT. — David Goyette had a hat trick as Sudbury (3-4-1) demolished Hamilton (4-2-0). Ethan Larmand added two goals for the Wolves.

---

STORM 2 STING 1

SARNIA, ONT. — Brendan Bowman scored the game winner on a power play 59 seconds into the third period as Guelph (2-3-1) doubled up Sarnia (1-2-2).

---

STEELHEADS 5 67's 2

MISSISSAUGA, ONT. — Mississauga (2-2-0) scored four goals in a row — including a hat trick by James Hardie — before Jack Beck finally got Ottawa (3-3-0) on the board 1:17 into the third period.

---

FRONTENACS 6 PETES 1

KINGSTON, ONT. — Lucas Edmonds put up two goals and an assist for Kingston (4-2-0) in the Frontenacs' third straight win. Peterborough (2-5-0) remains at the bottom of the East Division with just two wins on the season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2021.

By The Canadian Press