No winning ticket for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $14 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next Draw on Oct. 26 will be an estimated $19 million.
By The Canadian Press
