No winning ticket for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot

News 12:57 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $14 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next Draw on Oct. 26 will be an estimated $19 million.

By The Canadian Press

