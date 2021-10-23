Whitby man accused of killing mom and grandmother

Police east of Toronto say they've charged a 30-year-old man with murder in the deaths of his mother and grandmother.

Durham Regional Police say they opened an investigation on Oct. 14 after family members called to request a wellness check on 85-year-old Tatilda Noble and her daughter, 58-year-old Ava Burton.

Police say the women were not found at their home and remain missing, but are now presumed dead.

Investigators say Joshua Burton of Whitby, Ont., was arrested on Friday in nearby Oshawa.