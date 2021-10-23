Rain, rain and more rain for Hamilton

News Oct 23, 2021 by Fallon Hewitt Hamilton Spectator

Get your umbrellas ready, Hamilton.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning of significant rainfall expected to dump onto the city on Sunday night into Monday.

The national weather agency said a low pressure system is expected to bring significant rain to areas of southern Ontario — including The Hammer.

The rain is expected to start falling in Windsor late Sunday afternoon, and later spread eastward Sunday night, covering a decent swath of the province in gloomy clouds.

The wet weather will continue into Monday before petering out in the evening, but not before a total of 30 to 50 millimetres of rain could soak the city.

Showers are expected to continue on Tuesday, with climatologists calling for a 40 per cent chance of rain. Skies will be cloudy and temperatures could hit a high of 10 Celsius.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a high of 13 C, while Thursday and Friday could see more rain to round out the work week.

Fallon Hewitt is a Hamilton-based reporter at The Spectator. Reach her via email: fhewitt@thespec.com

