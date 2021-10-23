OHL Roundup: Cranley shutout leads 67's over Colts

BARRIE, Ont. — Will Cranley made 28 saves to lead the Ottawa 67's to a 3-0 shutout victory over the Barrie Colts in the Ontario Hockey League on Saturday.

Jack Beck scored his seventh goal of the season for Ottawa (4-3-0). Beck is tied for second in the OHL scoring race.

Vsevolod Gaidamak and Cameron Tolnai, in an empty net, also scored for the 67's, which climbed into second in the East Division.

Matteo Lalama stopped 15-of-17 pucks in a loss for the Colts (2-4-1), which have dropped two in a row.