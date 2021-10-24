Edward Rogers to take case to BC Supreme Court

TORONTO — The ousted chairman of Rogers Communication Inc. says he’ll go to the British Columbia Supreme Court in a bid to wrest back control of the company.

Edward Rogers made the assertion after holding a meeting that included five hand-picked directors, meant to replace members of the board that on Thursday removed him as its chair.

A statement from his camp says Edward Rogers was elected chair of the board at Sunday's meeting.

An earlier statement from Rogers’ three siblings and the board they endorse pre-emptively rejected any outcome of Sunday night's meeting, saying that only the board as it existed Thursday has any authority.