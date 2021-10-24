OHL Roundup: 67's complete thrilling comeback

OSHAWA, Ont. — Brenden Sirizzotti scored in the shootout to complete a dramatic comeback and lift the Ottawa 67's past the Oshawa Generals 5-4 in the Ontario Hockey League Sunday after the teams combined for seven goals in a frantic third period.

Ottawa (5-3-0) overcame a three-goal deficit in the third, scoring four times in a span of 2:33 before Oshawa (3-3-2) tied it late.

Sirizzotti beat goalie Patrick Leaver in the shootout after a scoreless overtime period.

The 67's were down 3-0 with less than seven minutes to play when they put on an offensive display for the ages.