OSHAWA, Ont. — The defence is set to deliver closing submissions today in the case of a man accused of murdering a woman and her two children east of Toronto.

Cory Fenn has pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, her 13-year-old daughter, Venellia, and her 15-year-old son, Roy.

The prosecution has said Fenn killed the three in a rage on March 14, 2018, in Ajax, Ont., after Krassimira Pejcinovski broke up with him.

The mother and her daughter were found stabbed to death, while the boy was strangled.