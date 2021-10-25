OSHAWA, Ont. — The defence is set to deliver closing submissions today in the case of a man accused of murdering a woman and her two children east of Toronto.
Cory Fenn has pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, her 13-year-old daughter, Venellia, and her 15-year-old son, Roy.
The prosecution has said Fenn killed the three in a rage on March 14, 2018, in Ajax, Ont., after Krassimira Pejcinovski broke up with him.
The mother and her daughter were found stabbed to death, while the boy was strangled.
Fenn, who is representing himself, will have help from his former lawyer in closing submissions.
The 33-year-old accused did not call a defence and repeatedly told court last week that he was a "sovereign king."
Court heard Fenn told a detective after the deaths that he was in a state of cocaine psychosis and would never have hurt Pejcinovski otherwise.
By The Canadian Press
She said court must consider that Fenn was a heavy cocaine user and dealer who may have been in a state of drug-induced psychosis at the time.
Cremer said she agreed with the prosecution that Fenn had committed the physical acts of killing the three family members.
However, she said Fenn did not have the requisite state of mind to commit murder due to his extensive use of cocaine, rendering him in a psychotic state at the time.
Fenn interrupted Cremer on several times, believing she was not helping his case, to emphasize that he "didn't have a brain" at the time.
"It's like the Wizard of Oz going down the path, 'if I only had a brain,' I didn't have one, guys," Fenn said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2021.
By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press
OSHAWA, Ont. — The defence is set to deliver closing submissions today in the case of a man accused of murdering a woman and her two children east of Toronto.
Cory Fenn has pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, her 13-year-old daughter, Venellia, and her 15-year-old son, Roy.
The prosecution has said Fenn killed the three in a rage on March 14, 2018, in Ajax, Ont., after Krassimira Pejcinovski broke up with him.
The mother and her daughter were found stabbed to death, while the boy was strangled.
Fenn, who is representing himself, will have help from his former lawyer in closing submissions.
The 33-year-old accused did not call a defence and repeatedly told court last week that he was a "sovereign king."
Court heard Fenn told a detective after the deaths that he was in a state of cocaine psychosis and would never have hurt Pejcinovski otherwise.
By The Canadian Press
However, she said Fenn did not have the requisite state of mind to commit murder due to his extensive use of cocaine, rendering him in a psychotic state at the time.
Fenn interrupted Cremer on several times, believing she was not helping his case, to emphasize that he "didn't have a brain" at the time.
"It's like the Wizard of Oz going down the path, 'if I only had a brain,' I didn't have one, guys," Fenn said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2021.
By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press
OSHAWA, Ont. — The defence is set to deliver closing submissions today in the case of a man accused of murdering a woman and her two children east of Toronto.
Cory Fenn has pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, her 13-year-old daughter, Venellia, and her 15-year-old son, Roy.
The prosecution has said Fenn killed the three in a rage on March 14, 2018, in Ajax, Ont., after Krassimira Pejcinovski broke up with him.
The mother and her daughter were found stabbed to death, while the boy was strangled.
Fenn, who is representing himself, will have help from his former lawyer in closing submissions.
The 33-year-old accused did not call a defence and repeatedly told court last week that he was a "sovereign king."
Court heard Fenn told a detective after the deaths that he was in a state of cocaine psychosis and would never have hurt Pejcinovski otherwise.
By The Canadian Press
However, she said Fenn did not have the requisite state of mind to commit murder due to his extensive use of cocaine, rendering him in a psychotic state at the time.
Fenn interrupted Cremer on several times, believing she was not helping his case, to emphasize that he "didn't have a brain" at the time.
"It's like the Wizard of Oz going down the path, 'if I only had a brain,' I didn't have one, guys," Fenn said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2021.
By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press