McReynolds and Gray think the existing board will be "distracted, if not handicapped" as the boardroom battle goes on and Edward Rogers' board will be in a "suboptimal period of transition."

The second source of collateral damage, they say, will be "a difficult (but not impossible) road back to restoring investor confidence" around governance and executives.

Edward Rogers, the son of late company founder Ted Rogers, on Thursday was removed from his position at the helm of the board after media reports that he was attempting to replace company CEO Joe Natale with its former chief financial officer, Tony Staffieri. Staffieri left the company effective Sept. 29, with Paulina Molnar named interim CFO.

Edward Rogers' mother Loretta Rogers, whose family money Ted used to start Rogers Communications, and his sisters, Martha Rogers and Melinda Rogers-Hixon, opposed Edward's plan and a power struggle began. All three hold board seats at the company.

But Edward remains chair of the Rogers Control Trust, the controlling shareholder, which, along with Rogers family members, owns 97 per cent of Class A voting shares.

To oust Edward from his role as trust chair, two-thirds or 67 per cent of the 10-person board would need to vote in support of removing him.

Phil Lind, a former vice-chairman at Rogers, and Alan Horn, who said he started working with Ted in 1979, have publicly issued statements saying they support Edward Rogers and his role as trust chair.

Martha Rogers, who also sits on the company and family trust board, has repeatedly taken aim at her brother on Twitter, describing his Sunday meeting as a "pretend 'board meeting."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press