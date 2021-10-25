Ontario school board staff claiming medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines at far higher rate than expected

And just because someone presents an exception to their employer does not mean they will get one. Some boards told the Star they look at all exemptions presented by employees to validate the medical reasons.

Any doctor or nurse practitioner in good standing with their respective colleges can write a letter outlining why an individual needs a medical exemption.

Earlier this month, Moore explained that medical exemptions are granted for two principal reasons: a severe allergic reaction to any ingredients in the vaccine (which should be confirmed by an allergist), carrying a risk of roughly one in 100,000; and pericarditis, an inflammation of the sac surrounding the heart, or myocarditis, inflammation of the heart itself, which carry a risk of around one to five per 100,000.

“Roughly, if you put those calculations together, we should be seeing medical exemptions of around one to five per 100,000 (0.005 per cent),” Moore told reporters on Oct. 5, adding that he has heard reports of exemptions being granted at much higher rates of one or two per cent — levels he said deserve a review.

“Certainly we’ve tried to educate physicians, nurse practitioners who fill out these forms to ensure that they are aware of the two major exemptions for these vaccines.”

The only other current medical exemption for the vaccine in Ontario is for those actively receiving monoclonal antibody therapy or convalescent plasma therapy to either treat COVID-19 or prevent it.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Bill Campbell wrote in an emailed statement that health-care professionals could lose their licence if they provide falsified information.

“Our government will continue to review data and evidence and act as necessary to limit transmission and protect the health and safety of Ontarians,” he added.

College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario spokesperson Shae Greenfield said the regulator has communicated to doctors that it expects medical exemptions to provide a “clear clinical rationale,” consistent with Ministry of Health guidelines.

“Deliberately providing patients with exemption documentation that does not meet ministry criteria or providing exemptions to circumvent vaccination mandates could constitute serious misconduct,” he said in an emailed statement.

“We take these matters very seriously and, wherever we become aware of allegations, we would take all appropriate steps to investigate. “

To date, the college has ordered three doctors to stop writing medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as for testing and masking, Greenfield said.

The topic of medical exemptions has also entered the political arena. Earlier this month, the provincial Progressive Conservatives faced questions about how two of their then 70 MPPs (a rate of 2.9 per cent) were able to obtain exemptions for the vaccine. NDP Leader Andrea Horwath called the exemptions “statistically curious.” One of the two MPPs, Lindsey Park, resigned from the caucus Friday citing a “breakdown in trust.”

As of Friday, the school board with the highest rate of employees providing medical exemptions was Grand Erie District School Board, covering Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk counties. Out of 3,375 staff members that the vaccination disclosure policy applies to, 23 have presented a documented medical reason for not being vaccinated, or 0.68 per cent. That rate is 136 times larger than what would be expected in the general population.

Spokesperson Dave Smouter wrote in an email that the board has a small team that is following up with these individuals to review their documentation. This process is guided by “generally accepted standards of what constitutes a valid exemption.”

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board has the second-highest rate, at 48 exemptions presented out of 7,144 employees, or 0.67 per cent.

Spokesperson Shawn McKillop said the board’s human resources department “continues to work through a third-party exemption review process now with all employees who have attested to such an exemption.”

Thirty staff members out of a total of 11,923 (0.25 per cent) have been approved for medical or religious exemptions to the vaccine at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, according to spokesperson Darcy Knoll, and the board is in the process of reviewing more than 50 exemption requests. He did not have a breakdown of how many were religious versus medical.

The Toronto District School Board had a comparatively low rate of five approved exemptions out of 39,845 employees, or 0.01 per cent, and Peel District School Board had 32 out of 24,036 employees, or 0.13 per cent.

Three of the school boards the Star surveyed — Conseil scolaire catholique Providence, Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board, and Rainbow District School Board — did not have any medical exemptions.

Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth, a family physician based in Ottawa who has organized “Jabapalooza” vaccine clinics, said she has turned down several requests for exemptions from her own patients.

There should be a formal centralized process for every exemption letter, across sectors, to be reviewed, she said, in order to prevent the system from being abused.

“If they happen to be somebody who’s refusing the vaccine they’re probably hanging out with other unvaccinated people,” she said. This all ends up “increasing the risk that somebody’s going to bring COVID into the classroom and they’re putting the children in their classroom at risk.”

May Warren is a Toronto-based breaking news reporter for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @maywarren11

Kenyon Wallace is a Toronto-based investigative reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @KenyonWallace or reach him via email: kwallace@thestar.ca