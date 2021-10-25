Hamilton trick-or-treaters asked not to shout for candy

Be cautious

Pandemic practices should be kept in mind. Kids are reminded to maintain physical distancing, trick-or-treat outside as much as possible, sanitize often and not crowd porches or front steps.

If anything, children should go up one at a time or stick with one group.

If you’re feeling even a bit under the weather, stay home.

If you do go out, there is no need to clean the prepackaged treats afterwards, according to public health. But always remember to inspect the candy, as needles and razor blades have been found in candy in years past.

Get creative

Public health is recommending kids wear masks, as physical distancing may be a challenge at times.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun with it. Find a way to build your mask into your costume, but remember that a costume-style mask is not a substitute for a face covering and that costume masks should not be worn over a face mask.

Tips for homeowners

If you’re planning on handing out candy this year, keep interactions with trick-or-treaters short and encourage them to move along quickly after getting their treat from you.

Wear a mask and if you’re dressing up, try including a face covering as part of your costume.

Only give out purchased or packaged treats and do not ask trick-or-treaters to sing or shout for their goodies.

Wash your hands often.

And if you’re feeling even a little bit under the weather, don’t take part and keep the candy for yourself.

Fallon Hewitt is a Hamilton-based reporter at The Spectator. Reach her via email: fhewitt@thespec.com