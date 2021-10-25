Today’s coronavirus news: Ontario reporting 326 new COVID-19 cases; Ontario and B.C. lifting capacity limits as cases ease

The trial data also showed a favorable safety profile, the company said.

Moderna said that it planes to submit the data to the Food and Drug Administration, as well as the European Medicines Agency and other global regulators, in the near term.

Shares of Moderna gained 0.8 per cent in premarket trading in New York on Monday. The stock had been under pressure of late, sliding by about 24 per cent over the past month.

10:17 a.m. (updated) Ontario is reporting another 326 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, according to its latest report released Monday morning.

Ontario has administered 9,697 vaccine doses since its last daily update, with 22,394,887 vaccines given in total as of 8 p.m. the previous night.

According to the Star’s vaccine tracker, 11,457,182 people in Ontario have received at least one shot. That works out to approximately 87.9 per cent of the eligible population 12 years and older, and the equivalent of 77.1 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The province says 10,937,705 people have completed their vaccinations, which means they’ve had both doses. That works out to approximately 83.9 per cent of the eligible population 12 years and older, and the equivalent of 73.6 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.

10:15 a.m. Toronto Public Health board is meeting Monday morning, including a COVID-19 response update. The Star’s David Rider is tweeting updates.

“Across the board we are generally seeing improvement in pretty much every (COVID) metric," Dr. Eileen de Villa says.

de Villa says Toronto Public Health is readying local delivery of provincial influenza vaccination. Last year, there wasn’t much flu.

Masking, distancing that help keep COVID-19 at bay also help reduce flu and other respiratory disease transmission, de Villa says.

"Slow and steady progress" in immunizing Torontonians against COVID-19, de Villa tells the health board.

Toronto Public Health is planning effort to give third (booster) doses COVID-19 to Torontonians, says TPH's Dr. Dubey who is also part of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

"We anticipate their will be recommendations forthcoming from (NACI) for which the ministry of health will likely adopt regarding third-dose vaccine so we are planning for that when they are announced & become available," says TPH's Dr. Vinita Dubey, who sits on NACI

10 a.m. How is COVID-19 being tracked within schools in Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon?

The Peel District School Board and Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board have set up advisory boards that provide the number of active confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in connection to their schools.

A positive case at a school doesn’t necessarily mean the person was exposed at the school. They may have contracted the virus elsewhere in the community.

9:45 a.m. People in Estonia no longer can use negative test results to obtain the coronavirus certificates needed to attend sporting events, movie showings, indoor public meetings and other events.

As of Monday, only proof of vaccination or having recovered from COVID-19 are accepted as the basis for obtaining a certificate. Authorities said the rule, along with another requiring masks in indoor public places, will remain in place until Jan. 10.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the government disqualified negative test results from the certificate process, although concerns about the reliability of some tests could be a factor.

9:35 a.m. The Dutch government is seeking advice from a panel of experts on whether it needs to reintroduce COVID-19 restrictions amid sharply rising infection rates, the health minister said Monday.

The Netherlands has one of the fastest-rising infection rates in Europe. The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases increased over the past two weeks from 13.43 new cases per 100,000 people to 29.27 new cases per 100,000 people on Oct. 24.

“It’s just going too fast. We have to face up to the fact that the numbers are rising faster and sooner than expected,” Health Minister Hugo De Jonge told reporters in The Hague. He said hospital admissions also are rising faster than anticipated when the government relaxed its lockdown last month.

9:16 a.m. ’Tis the season to shop early and be prepared for compromises.

That’s what owners of independent, Hamilton-area toy stores are telling customers ahead of another holiday season once again marked by the ongoing supply chain issues.

“If you have an item in mind and it just has to be that one, buy it now,” said Lisa Evans, owner of the Chickadee Kids Company in Burlington. “You just don’t know if it’s going to be on the shelf and chances are the retailers are not going to be able to restock it.”

Much like any other sector, the toy industry is feeling the pinch of the pandemic-spurred supply chain crisis, said Kai Huang, associate professor of operations management at the DeGroote School of Business at McMaster University.

9 a.m. Carve your jack jack-o’-lanterns and get your pillowcases ready, Hamilton — it’s nearly the spookiest day of the year.

Halloween is back once again, marking the second pandemic-style celebration of its kind.

Last year’s annual festivities saw Ontarians get creative with their trick-or-treating, with goody bags hung up on clothes lines and sweets sent down candy chutes.

Some communities were also discouraged from trick-or-treating due to case numbers, while young Hamiltonians were given the formal go-ahead from city staff.

8:30 a.m. Toronto mobile vaccine clinics are being held today at: Birchmount Hospital, Centenary Hospital, Carefirst Community, Centennial College, Bayview Village Park, Waterfront Neighbourhood Centre, according to a tweet from Mayor John Tory.

8 a.m. Businesses are reopening, the Delta variant is waning, and the markets are happy.

So happy, in fact, that Canada’s main stock index reached the 21,000-mark last week, a record high that would have sounded absurd had someone predicted it 18 months ago.

In the time since the world was thrust into a global pandemic, sending global markets into a tailspin, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index has risen 79 per cent, driven mostly by strong performances in finance, energy and an assortment of industrial sectors.

Canada’s largest banks have reported consistently strong earnings in 2021. In recent weeks, oil prices have stayed near multi-year highs. Multiple big-name companies are set to report quarterly results this week, including Restaurant Brands International Inc., Teck Resources Ltd., and Suncor Energy Inc.

7:45 a.m. The pharmaceutical company Merck says it has asked the European Medicines Agency to authorize its COVID-19 antiviral treatment, the first pill that has been shown to treat the disease.

In a statement on Monday, Merck said the EU drug regulator had started an expedited licensing process for molnupiravir. If given the green light, it would be the first treatment for COVID-19 that does not need to be administered through needles or intravenous infusions.

Earlier this month, Merck asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to OK molnupiravir, and a decision is expected within weeks.

The company reported this month that the pill cut hospitalizations and deaths by half among patients with early symptoms of COVID-19. The results were so strong that independent medical experts monitoring the trial recommended stopping it early.

7:30 a.m. The fall sitting of the Alberta legislature begins Monday, and the government says jobs, diversifying the economy and fighting COVID-19 will be the focus.

House leader Jason Nixon says the United Conservative government plans to introduce between 18 and 20 bills during the sitting, which is scheduled to run until the first week of December.

The bills will include legislation introduced by Premier Jason Kenney on changes to recognizing professional credentials in order to address labour shortages.

Nixon says there are no COVID-19 specific bills, but he says the government will continue to fight the fourth wave and pass legislation if necessary.

6:15 a.m.: Employees at 45 of Ontario’s largest school boards have presented medical exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine at a rate 42 times higher on average than the exemption rate the province’s top doctor says would be expected in the general population.

A Star analysis of immunization data at these boards has found that 521 staff members have provided a documented medical reason for not being fully vaccinated out of 247,335 total individuals covered by the boards’ vaccination disclosure policies. That works out to a rate of about one in 475 people.

But the rate of legitimate medical exemptions granted in the province, based on the true incidence of adverse reactions to the vaccine, should be between one and five in 100,000, or 0.005 per cent at the high end, according to Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore.

6 a.m.: Ontario is lifting capacity limits today at restaurants, gyms, casinos and some other locations where proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required.

If museums and galleries, places of worship, and personal care settings choose to require proof of vaccination, they can also lift capacity limits as of today.

Premier Doug Ford announced the development Friday as he unveiled plans for managing the pandemic long term.

The province aims to remove all public health measures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 by late March, including mask mandates.

Proof-of-vaccination requirements will start to be lifted early next year – as long as trends don't become concerning – starting with restaurants, bars, gyms and casinos in January.

Ford describes his approach to loosening restrictions as "super cautious."

5:30 a.m.: Children as young as 3 will start receiving COVID-19 vaccines in China, where 76% of the population has been fully vaccinated and authorities are maintaining a zero-tolerance policy toward outbreaks.

Local city and provincial level governments in at least five provinces issued notices in recent days announcing that children ages 3-11 will be required to get their vaccinations.

The expansion of the vaccination campaign comes as parts of China take new clampdown measures to try to stamp out small outbreaks. Gansu, a northwestern province heavily dependent on tourism, closed all tourist sites Monday after finding new COVID-19 cases. Residents in parts of Inner Mongolia have been ordered to stay indoors due to an outbreak there.

The National Health Commission reported 35 new cases of local transmission had been detected over the past 24 hours, four of them in Gansu. Another 19 cases were found in the Inner Mongolia region, with others scattered around the country.

5 a.m.: British Columbia is set to lift capacity restrictions on gatherings across much of the province today.

Many B.C. residents will now be allowed to attend events like hockey games, concerts and weddings without any limits on numbers.

But the move is not universal, since capacity will be capped at 50 per cent in areas where vaccination rates are low.

That includes parts of the Fraser, Northern and Interior health regions.

Attendees at all organized events in B.C. will be required to wear face coverings and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Many business owners welcome the end of capacity limits, but say not everyone is ready for pre-pandemic-type parties while they still need to wear masks, especially seniors waiting for booster shots and families with children under 12 who can't yet be vaccinated.

4:45 a.m.: In a pair of Cape Town warehouses converted into a maze of airlocked sterile rooms, young scientists are assembling and calibrating the equipment needed to reverse engineer a coronavirus vaccine that has yet to reach South Africa and most of the world's poorest people.

The energy in the gleaming labs matches the urgency of their mission to narrow vaccine disparities. By working to replicate Moderna's COVID-19 shot, the scientists are effectively making an end run around an industry that has vastly prioritized rich countries over poor in both sales and manufacturing.

And they are doing it with unusual backing from the World Health Organization, which is coordinating a vaccine research, training and production hub in South Africa along with a related supply chain for critical raw materials. It's a last-resort effort to make doses for people going without, and the intellectual property implications are still murky.

“We are doing this for Africa at this moment, and that drives us,” said Emile Hendricks, a 22-year-old biotechnologist for Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines, the company trying to reproduce the Moderna shot. "We can no longer rely on these big superpowers to come in and save us.”

Some experts see reverse engineering — recreating vaccines from fragments of publicly available information — as one of the few remaining ways to redress the power imbalances of the pandemic. Only 0.7% of vaccines have gone to low-income countries so far, while nearly half have gone to wealthy countries, according to an analysis by the People's Vaccine Alliance.

4:30 a.m.: People in Tokyo can eat and drink in bars and restaurants later in the evening starting Monday as officials ease social distancing rules with the country’s daily coronavirus cases reaching their lowest levels in more than a year.

Crowds have been returning to bars and trains since Japan lifted its moderate state of emergency on Sept. 30. But officials in Tokyo had asked food and beverage businesses to maintain their early closures through Sunday as a precaution against a quick resurgence.

After seeing daily jumps of nearly 6,000 cases in mid-August, Tokyo is now reporting less than 50 new coronavirus infections a day. The 17 new cases reported on Monday was the lowest since June 2020.

4 a.m.: The first day of school was a nightmare for Maria Camden's seven-year-old daughter Aubrey, ending in an anxiety attack behind her Paw Patrol mask.

Camden and her two daughters moved from Coquitlam, B.C., to Toronto over the summer, and while 10-year-old Baileigh looked forward to meeting new friends after several months of online learning, the flood of changes was more difficult for Aubrey.

Six weeks into the new school year, Camden said Aubrey is doing better settling into a routine. But some days are still challenging for both girls.

"Overall it's been a struggle — even things like getting the kids up in time," Camden said. "It's the change they've had to endure and they're making it work, but it's been hard."

Nikki Martyn, head of the early childhood studies program at the University of Guelph-Humber, said many young students are facing problems getting back into the swing of school after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to learn from home, where parents were nearby and rigid schedules were often replaced with loosely structured days.

Martyn said older students with more in-person experience are generally doing better than many in kindergarten or Grade 1, whose academic career until September largely took place at the dining room table, in front of a computer screen.

Read more from The Canadian Press.