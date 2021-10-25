CN Rail’s shares track higher on improved bottom line, while shares of Canfor move lower on falling lumber prices. Here are the past week’s winners and losers

Winners

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) +10.9%

CN Rail released its third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Tuesday with revenues of $3.6 billion, up from $3.4 billion. Although the increase in the top line was nothing to write home about, the company reported net income of $1.7 billion, which was almost double the $985 million reported the prior year. The increase in the bottom line was driven by a one-time $886-million termination fee paid by Kansas City Southern as the U.S.-based railway chose CP Rail’s merger offer over CN Rail’s. CN Rail’s share price increased almost nine per cent by market close Thursday.

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) +6.5%

Shares of BlackBerry increased more than 13 per cent on Tuesday as the volume traded more than tripled compared to Monday. References to BlackBerry were among the top posts on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum last week. The forum is known for discussions that led to increases in GameStop and AMC share prices during the pandemic, both of which were heavily shorted. In its second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, BlackBerry reported revenues of $175 million (U.S.), down from $259 million and a net loss of $144 million, down from a net loss of $23 million the prior year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) +4.6%

CP Rail released its third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Wednesday, a day after CN Rail. The company reported total revenues of $1.942 billion, up from $1.863 billion with net income of $472 million, down from $598 million the prior year. Rising fuel costs impacted the company’s operating expenses with an increase to $199 million from $140 million in 2020. During the quarter, CP Rail paid Kansas City Southern $1.773 billion in relation to the CN Rail merger termination fee. Shares of CP Rail increased more than three per cent by market close Thursday, which suggests investor optimism on the merger.

Losers

Canfor Corporation (CFP.TO) -4.4%

Prices of lumber decreased throughout the week from $749 (U.S.) Monday to $679 Thursday. Shares of Canfor took a tumble as well, closing almost five per cent lower on Thursday compared to Monday open. Canfor is an integrated forest products company with headquarters in Vancouver and operations around the world. In its second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, the company reported sales of $2.5 billion, which more than doubled compared to $1.1 billion the prior year. Overall net income for the quarter is $785 million, up from $62 million in 2020.