Restaurant Brands reports Q3 profit and revenue up

TORONTO — Restaurant Brands International Inc., the company behind Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes, reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with its year ago as its revenue climbed more than 10 per cent.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$221 million in net income attributable to common shareholders or 70 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from US$145 million or 47 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled nearly US$1.5 billion, up from US$1.33 billion in the same quarter last year.

The increase came as comparable sales rose 8.9 per cent at Tim Hortons and 7.9 per cent at Burger King. Popeyes saw a drop in comparable sales of 2.4 per cent.