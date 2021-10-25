Ont university sports overwhelmingly white: report

The overwhelming whiteness of those in charge may have also had a trickle-down effect on student athletes, the report found. Many administrators and coaches told researchers that they didn't see colour, were naïve about the presence of racism, or didn't know where to look for it.

"Those in positions of power within the OUA, who often have no personal experience handling or witnessing instances of racism, are those who make decisions regarding anti-racist practice and policy," the report reads.

Discriminatory practices may also have led to a lack of diversity among student athletes, the report found.

While the Canadian University Survey Consortium's 2021 survey of graduating students found 47 per cent of graduating undergrads identified as visible minorities or Indigenous, more than 71 per cent of student athletes who responded to the OUA survey identified themselves as white.

"The funnelling system into university for most sports relies heavily on private schools, clubs, and pay-to-play systems," the report reads. "Each of these methods overwhelmingly select athletes from middle- to upper-class families with many opportunities and resources available to succeed in sport and university."

The report recommends mandatory and continuous anti-racism training, and a shift in how athletes and coaches are recruited.

Rather than looking for student athletes only at private schools and pay-for-play clubs, teams should hold open tryouts, the report recommends.

"Recruiting racialized athletes will require some coaches to break well-established patterns of recruitment and spark new relationships with coaches, parents, and athletes," the report reads.

The report also recommends publicly celebrating the achievements of racialized athletes so potential recruits know they wouldn't be alone on a team.

It said the OUA and university athletic departments should establish an anti-racism policy that is specific about what is not tolerated, has a step-by-step reporting process and consequences for racist behaviours.

"Participants noted that policy affects practice and advocated for a 'zero tolerance' anti-racism policy, which would mean they would not need to fear being ostracized by their teammates or penalized by their coach for speaking up," it reads.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2021.

By The Canadian Press