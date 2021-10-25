Insiders insist Doug Ford is ‘following a plan’ even as PC caucus loses a 7th MPP

So far, about 88 per cent of eligible Ontarians aged 12 and up have had one shot and around 84 per cent are fully vaccinated.

“Unlike (federal Conservative Leader Erin) O’Toole or (Alberta United Conservative Premier Jason) Kenney, who are all over the map on this stuff, Ford has been clear. Those guys are tying themselves in knots,” the source added.

“He has made some tough calls, shuffled the cabinet, got rid of some right-wingers who were giving him bad advice, and is following a plan that’s working. ICU (intensive care unit) capacity (in hospitals) is up and admissions are down.”

With an election set for June 2, Ford is in little danger of squandering the legislative majority he needs to pass his agenda.

Because the speaker traditionally sides with the government in a tie vote — to keep the legislative session alive — the Tories would need to lose seven more MPPs from caucus for their majority to be at risk.

(With Coteau’s departure from Don Valley East, there are 123 MPPs, meaning Arnott would cast the tiebreaker on a 61-61 vote.)

Although the Tories do not want to head into spring’s campaign shedding more MPPs, they believe they can hold at least six of the seven seats held by ex-caucus members.

The first to leave the government was former cabinet minister Jim Wilson, ejected in November 2018 after a sexual harassment complaint from a male staffer, which led the veteran MPP to seek treatment for alcohol use.

Wilson — who had represented Simcoe-Grey, one of the safest Tory seats in Ontario, since 1990 — is not seeking re-election as an Independent.

That same month, MPP Amanda Simard (Glengarry-Prescott-Russell) quit the Tories in order to protest cuts to French-language services. Simard, trained as a lawyer, eventually joined the Liberals in January 2020, arguing the Grits are “the party of the future.”

Her Eastern Ontario seat is the only one of the seven the Tories do not believe they can win back.

Next to be ejected was maverick MPP Randy Hillier.

While Hillier was defenestrated in February 2019, after the premier said his pandemic behaviour has been “appalling” and “disgusting,” including erroneous claims about how vaccines adversely affected 11 Ontarians.

“That’s the reason Randy Hillier is not part of our party. That’s the reason Randy Hillier will not win the next election if he decides to run,” Ford said Friday, referring to the Lanark-Frontenac-Kington seat the Tories feel they will win if Hillier runs as an Independent.

In July 2020, the premier removed Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios from the Tory caucus less than an hour after she voted against emergency pandemic legislation.

The Tories are not concerned they could lose her seat to the Liberals if Karahalios runs as a candidate for the New Blue Party and splits the right-wing vote. Her husband, Jim Karahalios, a former Tory activist, leads that fledgling party.

Last January, Ford kicked out York Centre MPP Roman Baber, a lawyer, for expressing his opposition to the government’s COVID-19 lockdown measures in an open letter.

Baber — whose current private member’s bill, the Jobs and Jabs Act is designed to prevent front-line workers from getting fired if they refuse to get vaccinated — continues to be a thorn in the government’s side.

The next Tory to be turfed was veteran Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls, a social conservative who was removed from caucus after he refused to get vaccinated.

Ford, who wants all caucus and candidates to get their shots, personally appealed to the MPP in a phone call — to no avail.

With Park’s surprise Friday afternoon resignation, the only unvaccinated Conservative MPP or candidate is Christina Mitas (Scarborough Centre), who has a “medical exemption” for an undisclosed condition.

Robert Benzie is the Star’s Queen’s Park bureau chief and a reporter covering Ontario politics. Follow him on Twitter: @robertbenzie