Multiple arrests after weekend parties in Kingston

City officials say more than a dozen people have been arrested after another weekend of large, rowdy, unsanctioned parties near Queen's University in Kingston, Ont.

The parties were held in the University District despite multiple warnings from authorities about the consequences of participating in such gatherings.

Kingston police Chief Antje McNeely says while there was a "slight improvement" from the previous weekend's gatherings, officers continued to observe "aggressive, volatile, and disrespectful behaviour."

The city says police made 14 arrests — most for public intoxication — and issued 83 fines for provincial offences after the recent gatherings.