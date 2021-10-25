Should COVID-19 vaccinations be mandatory for all hospital workers? Ontario hasn’t decided yet

“I’m not decided,” the health minister replied when asked if she is leaning against mandatory vaccination. “I want to listen to what the experts have to say ... this is going to be a science-based decision and based on the facts as we know them.”

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, who recommended the mandatory shots in July, said the government has had plenty of time to put in place contingency plans for staffing.

“This is not something that should have taken this long,” he added “This sort of delaying and dithering dance that the government’s doing, I don’t think it makes a lot of sense.”

Former premier Kathleen Wynne, the Liberal MPP for Don Valley West, also pressed the government on vaccinations for all health-care workers, citing her own niece, who has a disability, and concerns that one of the personal support workers taking care of her is unvaccinated.

“Even though she was being tested every week, she was putting my niece at risk,” Wynne said in the legislature’s daily question period.

“We expect health-care workers to be vaccinated,” Elliott replied, reiterating concerns that health-care workers could quit if they are required to get COVID-19 shots.

The only health-care workers in Ontario who must be fully vaccinated under government policy are those employed in nursing homes, who face a Nov. 15 deadline.

Proponents of mandatory vaccinations for all health-care workers say a blanket policy across the province would make it harder for staff to leave employers that require vaccinations for others that do not.

