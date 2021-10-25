Mushrooms recalled over possible Listeria risk

A possible Listeria contamination has prompted the recall of sliced white mushrooms sold in Ontario and Quebec and possibly other provinces or territories.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a recall has been issued by Carleton Mushroom for the mushrooms, which were prepared for Metro Brands.

The product was sold in 227-gram packages with a best before date of Oct. 25, 2021.

Customers are being told to either throw the mushrooms out or return them to the store where they were purchased.